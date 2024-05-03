Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 43,750 SF Industrial Facility in Bridgeview, Illinois

BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 43,750-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview for an undisclosed price. The multi-tenant property is located at 9700 Industrial Drive immediately off the four-way interchange of I-294 and 95th Street. Jeffrey Locascio and Chris Wilbur of Entre brokered the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment strategy sponsored by Harbert Management Corp. Entre has been retained to market the property for lease. The seller was undisclosed.