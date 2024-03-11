Monday, March 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 56,254 SF Industrial Property in McHenry, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MCHENRY, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 56,254-square-foot industrial building located at 4610 Prime Parkway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The property had been on the market for more than two years before the owner engaged Entre to evaluate and handle the sale. The building was extremely specialized as a prior owner had outfitted a significant portion of the interior with a two-story production mezzanine. According to Entre, it became evident that the layout was too specialized for most of today’s users in search of higher cube warehouse space, lower office ratios and extra land.

Entre engaged with an architectural firm, structural engineer and construction company to evaluate the feasibility and cost to remove the partially structural mezzanine and restore the building to a more generic warehouse-type building that would meet today’s user demand. Entre identified that the property could be transformed back into a smaller 42,000-square-fot building with a two-acre land parcel for parking or outdoor storage.

After the property was relaunched to the market, it sold to Viper Holdings, which provides scissors and boom lifts to the construction industry. Entre’s Dan Jones, Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs represented the undisclosed seller. Adam Fortino of Marcus & Millichap represented Viper Holdings.

You may also like

MLG Capital Sells 323-Unit Copperfield Apartments in Fort...

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,055 SF Office Complex...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of Medical Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 322-Unit Self-Storage...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 125-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Broadband Technical Resources Signs 9,159 SF Industrial Lease...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sales of Three Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 108-Room La...

Ensign Group Acquires 45-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in...