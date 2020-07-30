REBusinessOnline

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 67,817 SF Distribution Building in Schaumburg, Illinois

The fully leased property is located at 710 E. State Parkway.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 67,817-square-foot, last-mile distribution building in Schaumburg for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 710 E. State Parkway. Advance Auto Parts and its affiliate, Worldpac, occupy the entire building. They use the facility to provide just-in-time delivery of automotive parts and accessories to customers. An affiliate of STAG Industrial acquired the property. Dan Benassi, Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the undisclosed seller.

