Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 95,179 SF Industrial Facility in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 95,179-square-foot industrial facility located at 999 Raymond St. in Elgin. The buyer, a locally based parts distributor, plans to invest in substantial renovations to both the office and warehouse areas. The freestanding property features seven docks, two drive-in doors, heavy power capabilities and dedicated outdoor storage. Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Elisabeth Lazzara of Entre represented the seller, Brennan Investment Group. XR Realty represented the buyer.