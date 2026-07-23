Thursday, July 23, 2026
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A locally based parts distributor purchased the property at 999 Raymond St. with plans to renovate it.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 95,179 SF Industrial Facility in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of a 95,179-square-foot industrial facility located at 999 Raymond St. in Elgin. The buyer, a locally based parts distributor, plans to invest in substantial renovations to both the office and warehouse areas. The freestanding property features seven docks, two drive-in doors, heavy power capabilities and dedicated outdoor storage. Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Elisabeth Lazzara of Entre represented the seller, Brennan Investment Group. XR Realty represented the buyer.

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