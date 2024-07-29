Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 11,790 SF Build-to-Suit Lease at Chicagoland Truck Center

MATTESON, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a long-term build-to-suite lease with a national tank rental company at the Chicagoland Truck Center in Matteson. The new facility will consist of an 11,790-square-foot maintenance building with six drive-in doors on eight acres of secured outside storage. Entre assisted in designing a custom-built headquarters facility along with obtaining village approval for equipment rental and maintenance. Cory Kay and Mike DeSerto of Entre represented the landlord, Bike Road LLC. JLL represented the tenant.