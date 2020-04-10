REBusinessOnline

Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Lease for Dealer Profit Solutions in Arlington Heights

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building is located at 855 W. University Drive.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of Dealer Profit Solutions Inc. in Arlington Heights. The automotive consulting company will relocate from nearby Wheeling to occupy the space at 855 W. University Drive. The building features a clear height of 18 feet, one interior dock and one drive-in door. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the tenant. Tom Boucher of PSI Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business