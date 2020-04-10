Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Lease for Dealer Profit Solutions in Arlington Heights

The building is located at 855 W. University Drive.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of Dealer Profit Solutions Inc. in Arlington Heights. The automotive consulting company will relocate from nearby Wheeling to occupy the space at 855 W. University Drive. The building features a clear height of 18 feet, one interior dock and one drive-in door. Brian Bocci of Entre represented the tenant. Tom Boucher of PSI Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord.