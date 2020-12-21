Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 137,522 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

The newly built Northwest Pointe III is situated within Northwest Corporate Park.

ELGIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a 137,522-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of an undisclosed plastics company at Northwest Pointe III in Elgin. The newly constructed building is situated within Northwest Corporate Park and features a customized office buildout. Dan Benassi of Entre represented the tenant. Ken Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented ownership, Conor Commercial Real Estate and Globe Corp. McShane Construction Co. built the building.