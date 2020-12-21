REBusinessOnline

Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 137,522 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The newly built Northwest Pointe III is situated within Northwest Corporate Park.

ELGIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a 137,522-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of an undisclosed plastics company at Northwest Pointe III in Elgin. The newly constructed building is situated within Northwest Corporate Park and features a customized office buildout. Dan Benassi of Entre represented the tenant. Ken Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented ownership, Conor Commercial Real Estate and Globe Corp. McShane Construction Co. built the building.

