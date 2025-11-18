Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Elite Baseball Training leased the facility at 1700 Butterfield Road.
Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 30,000 SF Industrial Lease in Mundelein, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated a 30,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1700 Butterfield Road in Mundelein. Elite Baseball Training has leased the facility to expand its operations and will utilize the space for sports training and development. The tenant secured a variance from the Village of Mundelein to allow for athletic use and additional parking. The property features 2,300 square feet of office space, a clear height of 20 feet, two interior docks and one drive-in door. Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial represented the tenant, while Steve Sullivan of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, Red Tail Commercial.  

