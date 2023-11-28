Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The property at 801 Technology Way is now fully leased.
Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates 68,825 SF of Industrial Subleases in Libertyville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated two subleases totaling 68,825 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. The property at 801 Technology Way is now fully leased and features a clear height of 24 feet, eight truck docks, two grade-level doors and ample parking.

In the first transaction, AAT Sales Inc. subleased 24,777 square feet. The provider of food service equipment is relocating and expanding from nearby Northbrook. Rob Elbrecht of Tri State Realty represented the subtenant, while Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the sublandlord.

LED Tranquility Inc., a full-service audio, video, lighting and scenic company, subleased 44,048 square feet. Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the sublandlord and were the sole brokers for the lease.

