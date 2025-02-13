Thursday, February 13, 2025
Reyes Meats purchased the property, which features cold storage infrastructure.
Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of USDA Food Processing Facility in Calumet City, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CALUMET CITY, ILL. — Entre Commercial Realty has negotiated the sale of a USDA-certified food processing facility in Calumet City, a southern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 40,368-square-foot building is situated on 3.5 acres at 414 E. State St. and features extensive cold storage infrastructure. Chris Wilbur and Jeff Locascio of Entre represented the buyer, Reyes Meats. The duo also assisted the buyer in securing a Cook County Class 8 property tax incentive. Tom Condon of Lee & Associates represented the seller.

