Entrepreneur Opens 22,774 SF Creative Workspace in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Entrepreneur Justin Meshberg has opened Silk Screen Studios, a 22,774-square-foot creative workspace in Philadelphia. The space is located within the former Process Screen Manufacturing building in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood and houses 57 workstations. Space range in size from 200 to 600 square feet and are equipped with high-speed internet, in-unit climate control options and app-controlled entrances. Members also have access to a bike room, package room and kitchenettes on each floor.

