BURLINGTON, MASS. — Envision Energy, a Chinese provider of wind turbines and other renewable energy products, has signed a 35,276-square-foot life sciences lease in Burlington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The tenant has committed to a full-building lease within Northwest Park, a facility that is owned by Nordblom Co. Jim Boudrot, Steve James and Patrick Grady of Hunneman represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.