Envolve Communities, Ross Management Merge Multifamily Operations

MEMPHIS, TENN. AND DENVER — Envolve Communities LLC and Ross Management have merged their multifamily operations. Memphis-based Envolve Communities owns more than 33,000 multifamily units in 17 states. Denver-based Ross Management owns 53 properties in Colorado and Oklahoma. Envolve Communities says the day-today-operations at Ross Management will see little change, and executive vice president Brooke Akins will stay on and serve in the same role. Ross Management will rebrand as Ross — A Division of Envolve Communities. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.