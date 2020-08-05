REBusinessOnline

Envolve Communities, Ross Management Merge Multifamily Operations

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. AND DENVER — Envolve Communities LLC and Ross Management have merged their multifamily operations. Memphis-based Envolve Communities owns more than 33,000 multifamily units in 17 states. Denver-based Ross Management owns 53 properties in Colorado and Oklahoma. Envolve Communities says the day-today-operations at Ross Management will see little change, and executive vice president Brooke Akins will stay on and serve in the same role. Ross Management will rebrand as Ross — A Division of Envolve Communities. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  