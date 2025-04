BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based EōS Fitness has leased 40,000 square feet of retail space in Baytown, an eastern suburb of Houston, for a new gym. The space is located within San Jacinto Marketplace, which is a redevelopment of the former San Jacinto Mall. Locally based developer Fidelis Realty Partners owns San Jacinto Marketplace. The opening is slated for 2027.