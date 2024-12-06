EōS Fitness Plans to Open 50 Gyms Across Georgia Over Next 10 Years

ATLANTA — EōS Fitness has announced plans to enter the metro Atlanta market and open 50 gyms throughout Georgia over the next 10 years. The first several gyms are scheduled to open by 2027, with each location averaging 40,000 to 50,000 square feet in size. Each EōS gym comes outfitted with strength and cardio equipment, training turf areas and recovery options including cryotherapy, cold plunges and infrared saunas. Every location also offers personal trainers, onsite staff and group classes.

“Atlanta is the third-fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States, and venturing here represents a key milestone in our long-term vision for EōS,” says Rich Drengberg, CEO of the brand.

The EōS portfolio currently includes more than 175 locations open or underway in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas and Utah. The Dallas-based company plans to surpass 250 gyms nationwide by 2030. Each new gym represents an approximately $10 million investment and creates 40 to 60 jobs.