ADDISON, TEXAS — EoS Fitness has preleased a 37,292-square-foot anchor retail space at Addison Town Center, a retail power center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Ben Terry, Matt Luedke and Bernard Shaw of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jack Breard with Segovia Partners represented EōS Fitness, which plans to open in 2025. Other tenants at Addison Town Center include Target, Kroger, Ross Dress for Less and PetSmart.