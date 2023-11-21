Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

EoS Fitness Signs 40,000 SF Retail Lease at Fort Bend Town Center in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — EoS Fitness has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease at Fort Bend Town Center, a 144-acre retail development by NewQuest Properties in Missouri City, about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Jason Baker of Baker Katz represented EoS Fitness, which is aiming to open late next year,  in the lease negotiations. Bob Conwell and Andrew Alvis represented NewQuest on an internal basis. Other tenants at Fort Bend Town Center include Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Cava, Petco and Five Below.

You may also like

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 213-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

Five Restaurants to Join The Shops at Broad...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 65,811 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 16,241 SF...

Joint Venture Releases Plans, Renderings for Mixed-Use Destination...

PMG, Greybrook Begin Preleasing Society Wynwood Mixed-Use Project...

Northmarq Brokers $13.9M Sale of Retail Property in...

SRS Arranges Sale of 100,120 SF Karam Shopping...

Beechhurst Executive Suites Renews 6,936 SF Lease in...