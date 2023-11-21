EoS Fitness Signs 40,000 SF Retail Lease at Fort Bend Town Center in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — EoS Fitness has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease at Fort Bend Town Center, a 144-acre retail development by NewQuest Properties in Missouri City, about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Jason Baker of Baker Katz represented EoS Fitness, which is aiming to open late next year, in the lease negotiations. Bob Conwell and Andrew Alvis represented NewQuest on an internal basis. Other tenants at Fort Bend Town Center include Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Cava, Petco and Five Below.