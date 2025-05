FORT WORTH, TEXAS — EōS Fitnesshas signed a 40,000-square-foot retail lease in southwest Fort Worth. The site is located at the southwestern quadrant of Altamesa Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway, and the Dallas-based gym operator will operate as a co-tenant alongside BJ’s Wholesale Club. The opening is slated for some time in 2027. Segovia Partners represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Texas-based Hunington Properties, was self-represented.