EōS Fitness Signs Two Retail Leases Totaling 94,842 SF in Houston Area

HOUSTON AND WEBSTER, TEXAS — Dallas-based EōS Fitness has signed two retail leases totaling 94,842 square feet in the Houston area. The deals are for 53,829 square feet at Center at Baybrook in Webster, a southwestern suburb, and 41,013 square feet at Easton Commons Plaza on the city’s northwest side. EōS Fitness will respectively backfill spaces formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond and an undisclosed movie theater operator. Both openings are slated for 2025. Kevin Sims, Shireen Owlia and David Meyer of NewQuest Properties represented EōS Fitness in both sets of lease negotiations. Christi Vinzant internally represented the landlord, Kimco Realty, in the Webster deal. Kathy King and Charles Blaschke of Edge Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the East Commons deal.