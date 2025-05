SAN ANTONIO — EōS Fitness will open a 38,602-square-foot gym in northwest San Antonio. The site is located within Bandera Pointe shopping center in the Braun’s Farm neighborhood, and the Dallas-based operator will backfill a space previously occupied by Gold’s Gym. Rise Commercial Partners represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. Global Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Bridge33 Capital. The opening is set for next year.