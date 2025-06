KATY, TEXAS — EōS Fitness will open a 40,000-square-foot gym in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The Dallas-based operator will join tenants such as Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement at Texas Heritage Marketplace, a $400 million mixed-use development that fronts both I-10 and the newly completed Texas Heritage Parkway. NewQuest owns the property and also represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. The opening is scheduled for 2027.