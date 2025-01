SAN ANTONIO —EoS Fitness will open a 40,000-square-foot gym in northeast San Antonio. The space is located within Windsor Park Center, a 196,458-square-foot shopping center that was developed in 2012. Houston-based Whitestone REIT owns the center, which is also home to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Cavender’s and PetSmart. Daren Nix and Miller Snyder with RISE Commercial Partners represented EoS Fitness, which expects to open in early 2026, in the lease negotiations.