DALLAS — EöS Fitness will open a 40,000-square-foot gym in South Dallas. The locally based fitness operator will be taking space at Wheatland Towne Crossing, joining tenants such as Target, Ross Dress for Less and PetSmart. Retail brokerage firm Segovia Partners represented EöS Fitness, which expects to open the facility sometime in 2026, in the lease negotiations. Dallas-based investment and development firm Rainier Cos. owns Wheatland Towne Crossing.