TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Dallas-based EōS Fitness will open a 40,000-square-foot gym in Texas City, located southeast of Houston in Galveston County. The space is located adjacent to I-45 within a site that will be anchored by an H-E-B grocery store in the near future. NewQuest represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. The landlord, First Hartford Realty Corp., was self-represented. The opening is scheduled for 2027.