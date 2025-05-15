Thursday, May 15, 2025
EōS Fitness to Open 42,500 SF Gym in Saginaw, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAGINAW, TEXAS — EōS Fitness will open a 42,500-square-foot gym in Saginaw, located north of Fort Worth. The site lies at the entrance to the 115-acre Beltmill mixed-use development at the northeast corner of East Bailey Boswell and Millstone roads. The opening is slated for some time in 2026. Segovia Partners represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the landlord, Hunington Properties Inc., a Texas-based, full-service real estate company.

