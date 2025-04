MURPHY, TEXAS — Dallas-based EōS Fitness will open a 43,801-square-foot gym in Murphy, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. EōS Fitness is backfilling a space previously occupied by 24 Hour Fitness at 229 E. FM 544, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed on a 6.8-acre site in 2008. Segovia Partners, a brokerage firm with offices in Dallas, Chicago and Jupiter, Fla., negotiated the lease. The opening is slated for some time in 2026.