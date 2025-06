PLANO, TEXAS — EōS Fitness will open a 45,000-square-foot gym in Plano. The locally based operator will backfill a space previously occupied by LA Fitness at The Plaza at Spring Creek, a 26-acre lifestyle center that is also home to tenants such as Starbucks, Five Guys and Capital One. Segovia Partners represented EōS Fitness in the lease negotiations. Rosebriar Properties represented the undisclosed landlord. The opening is scheduled for 2027.