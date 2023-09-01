Friday, September 1, 2023
Captiva Club Apartments was built in 1973 and totals 361 units in Tampa, Fla.
EPC, Belay Sell 361-Unit Captiva Club Apartment Community in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Eagle Property Capital (EPC) and Belay Investment Group have sold Captiva Club Apartments, a 361-unit multifamily community located at 4401 Club Captiva Drive in Tampa. Built in 1973, the property comprises apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, two dog parks, a business center and onsite laundry. The partners acquired the property in 2016 and implemented $4.3 million in capital improvements, including the addition of 17 new units. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

