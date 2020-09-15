REBusinessOnline

Epelboim Development Delivers First Tru by Hilton Hotel in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center offers complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, a pool, fitness center and a business center.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Epelboim Development Group has delivered the 259-room Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center. The new hotel, which opened Sept. 3, marks Tru by Hilton’s largest property to-date and first in Orlando. The hotel is located at 6461 Westwood Blvd., nine miles northeast of the Orlando Convention Center and 13 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. The eight-story hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, a pool, fitness center and a business center. The Aventura, Fla.-based developer opened the property with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in place. The Hilton CleanStay Program has been implemented at the property, and some services and amenities have been adjusted in response to COVID-19. New York City-based Highgate is managing the hotel.

