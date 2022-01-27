REBusinessOnline

Epic Investment Services Buys Two Multifamily Properties in Phoenix for $52M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Urban-188-1601-W-Camelback-Rd-Phoenix-AZ

Urban 188 is located at 1601 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Canada-based Epic Investment Services, through its Epic Multifamily Real Estate Fund I, has acquired Urban 188 and 96, two apartment communities located at 1601 and 1545 W. Camelback Road, respectively, in Phoenix. Urban 1601 Property sold the properties for $52 million.

Built in 1967, Urban 96 sold for $17 million, and Urban 188, which was built in 1970, sold for $35 million. The two properties offer a total of 284 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 467 square feet. At the time of sale, the properties were approximately 98 percent leased.

Chris Roach, Brad Cooke, Matt Roach and Cindy Cooke of Colliers in Arizona negotiated the transaction. Fidelity National Title handled the title and escrow for the sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  