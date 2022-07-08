Epic Investments Sells Las Brisas de Cheyenne Apartments in Las Vegas for $40M

Located in Las Vegas, Las Brisas de Cheyenne features 176 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Epic Investments has completed the sale of Las Brisas de Cheyenne, an apartment property located at 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas. Tides Equities acquired the asset for $40 million, or $227,272 per unit.

Located in Las Vegas’ Sunrise Manor submarket, Las Brisas de Cheyenne features 176 apartments on nine acres. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2020, the two-story, garden-style apartment community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 720 square feet.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.