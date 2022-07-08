REBusinessOnline

Epic Investments Sells Las Brisas de Cheyenne Apartments in Las Vegas for $40M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Las-Brisas-de-Cheyenne-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in Las Vegas, Las Brisas de Cheyenne features 176 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Epic Investments has completed the sale of Las Brisas de Cheyenne, an apartment property located at 3985 E. Cheyenne Ave. in Las Vegas. Tides Equities acquired the asset for $40 million, or $227,272 per unit.

Located in Las Vegas’ Sunrise Manor submarket, Las Brisas de Cheyenne features 176 apartments on nine acres. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2020, the two-story, garden-style apartment community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 720 square feet.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  