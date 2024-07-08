Epp & Sons Acquires One19 Cherry Creek Apartments in Denver for $23M

DENVER — California-based Epp & Sons Inc. has purchased One19 Cherry Creek, a three-story multifamily community in Denver’s Cherry Creek submarket. Ready Capital sold the asset for $23 million.

Located at 119 S. Harrison St., One19 Cherry Creek features 36 apartments, averaging 1,366 square feet. Built in 2021, the units feature walk-in closets, induction ranges, condo-grade finishes, cabinet-covered refrigerators and dishwashers, balconies, spa-inspired primary bathrooms and wide-plank hardwood flooring. Select units have oversized private terraces.

Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, grilling stations, two-story underground parking garage, pet spa, Luxor package system and cold storage, 12 electric vehicle charging stations and an outdoor community terrace.

Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Eril Toll and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.