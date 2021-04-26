REBusinessOnline

EQ Office Reopens Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest

Pictured is The Ledge, four glass floor balconies that extend from the tower.

CHICAGO — EQ Office has reopened Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower to the public after completing an extensive redevelopment. The attraction’s lower level features an interactive museum that celebrates the history of Chicago’s neighborhoods and sites. The observation deck, situated on the 103rd floor, features The Ledge, four glass floor balconies extending from the tower. The attraction uses a timed ticketing system with capacity limits and safety guidelines in accordance with Chicago’s latest COVID-19 regulations. EQ Office, operator of Willis Tower, developed the project. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Thinc Design, Clark Construction Group and Chicago Scenic Studios made up the project team.

