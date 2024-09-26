Thursday, September 26, 2024
3300-Waltham-Way-Sparks-NV
USA Parkway Distribution Center I and II, located at 3300 Waltham Way and 201 Ireland Drive in Sparks, Nev., features 1.1 million square feet of industrial space.
EQT Exeter Purchases 1.1 MSF USA Parkway Distribution Center in Sparks, Nevada

by Amy Works

SPARKS, NEVADA — EQT Exeter has acquired USA Parkway Distribution Center I and II, an industrial park totaling 1.1 million square feet within Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Sparks, from an institutional investor for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 45.9 acres at 3300 Waltham Way and 201 Ireland Drive, USA Parkway Distribution Center I and II are cross-dock distribution buildings that offer a total of 135 dock-high doors, nine grade-level doors and 120- to 130-foot truck courts with four 60-foot concrete dock aprons. The asset was fully leased to five tenants at the time of sale, including Tesla and The Tire Rack, which occupy 70 percent of the property.

Brett Hartzell, Rebecca Perlmutter and Paige Morgan of CBRE National Partners represented the seller in the deal. Erick Bennett, also with CBRE, served as the local market expert.

