Falcon Park – Phase II in Glendale, Ariz., features 326,018 square feet of industrial space.
EQT Exeter Acquires 326,018 SF Falcon Park Phase II Industrial Property in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — EQT Exeter, a real estate division of EQT, has purchased Falcon Park 303 – Phase II, a 326,018-square-foot, Class A industrial building on more than 21 acres in Glendale. US Capital Development (USCD) and an institutional investor sold the asset for $50 million.

A single tenant occupies the freestanding building, which was completed on a speculative basis in 2023. Totaling 925,504 square feet, Falcon Park 303 – Phase I and II are located at 15132 and 15152 W. Camelback Road, respectively.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the sellers in the disposition. Cushman & Wakefield’s Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel and Foster Bundy provided market leasing advisory in the sale, as well as brokered the full-building lease with the existing tenant in fourth-quarter 2023.

In 2023, the Cushman & Wakefield team brokered the sale of Falcon Park – Phase I to Cohen Asset Management for $81.7 million, while the Cushman & Wakefield equity debt structured finance team arranged the financing for the buyer.

