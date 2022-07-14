EQT Exeter Acquires 380-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Chicago

Reserve Randall Road in West Dundee was recently completed.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — EQT Exeter’s U.S. multifamily team has acquired Reserve Randall Road in West Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 380-unit multifamily property, located at 400 Randall Road, comprises 19 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, grilling station, dog park and entertainment lounges.

The seller, Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, developed the community in two phases. Phase I was completed in 2021 and consists of 300 units, while Phase II was completed earlier this year.

EQT Exeter plans to make certain enhancements to the property, including upgrading the outdoor grill area and dog park, the addition of a cabana to the pool area and the implementation of a KeyTrak management system as well as various upgrades to the parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping. EQT Exeter’s property management company, Redwood Residential, will manage the property.