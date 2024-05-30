EQT Exeter Acquires 5 MSF Minneapolis Industrial Portfolio from Prologis

MINNEAPOLIS — EQT Exeter has acquired 20 industrial properties in metro Minneapolis from Prologis for an undisclosed price. EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI was utilized for the acquisition. EQT Exeter plans to acquire an additional four properties by the final closing date. The portfolio consists of more than 5 million square feet and features a mix of bulk, light industrial and last-mile facilities with an average building size of more than 200,000 square feet. The buildings are located across four logistics submarkets and offer proximity to I-494 and I-694. The properties are 90 percent leased by 54 tenants, of which 20 percent are existing tenants within EQT Exeter’s portfolio. The entire transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Josh McArtor and Caitlin Clinton of Eastdil Secured arranged the transaction with assistance from Michael Caprile and Jusdon Welliver of CBRE.