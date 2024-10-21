Monday, October 21, 2024
LogistiCenterOxbow-Seattle-WA
Situated on 45.1 acres at 2871 S. 102nd St. in Seattle, LogistiCenter @ Oxbow offers 202,464 square feet of distribution space.
EQT Exeter Acquires LogistiCenter @ Oxbow in Seattle for $81.5M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust has purchased LogistiCenter @ Oxbow, a distribution facility in Seattle, for $81.5 million. Brett Hartzell and Paige Morgan of CBRE National Partners West represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed, but the property was listed as a previous project on Dermody Properties’ website.

Situated on 45.1 acres at 2871 S. 102nd St., LogistiCenter @ Oxbow offers 202,464 square feet of industrial space. Built in 2021, the property features low 10 percent coverage, 36-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck courts and a full drive-around capacity. The property was built as a build-to-suit for Amazon, according to Dermody Properties.

