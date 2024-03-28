EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to CAF Energy in Georgetown, Texas for $60.9M

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based investment firm EQT Exeter has acquired a 449,642-square-foot industrial building in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown that is fully leased on a long-term basis to solar panel manufacturer CAF Energy. The sales price was $60.9 million. Located at 110 SE Inner Loop Road, the building was completed in 2023 and features 106 loading doors, 36-foot clear heights and parking for 123 trailers and more than 500 cars. At full operation, CAF Energy expects to employ more than 240 people at the facility.