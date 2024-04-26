EQT Exeter Buys 641,906 SF Industrial Building in Buckeye, Arizona for $60.1M

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter has acquired an industrial building, located at 440 N. 215th Ave. in Buckeye, from BET Investments for $60.1 million. The buyer plans to rebrand the property as I-10 Gateway. Buckeye is located approximately 30 miles west of Phoenix.

Situated on 40 acres, I-10 Gateway features 641,906 square feet of Class A industrial and logistics space. At the time of sale, the property was fully vacant.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller and buyer in the deal. EQT Exeter retained Andy Markham and Mike Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield to serve as the project’s leasing team.