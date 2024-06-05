EQT Exeter Buys Four Gayteway Business Park Buildings in Arlington, Washington for $70.6M

ARLINGTON, WASH. — EQT Exeter has purchased Gayteway Business Park buildings B, C, F and G from Chris Gayte and Brent Nicholson of Gayteway Business Park for $70.6 million.

Situated on 22.3 acres in Arlington, approximately 45 miles north of Seattle, the four Class A industrial buildings total 365,000 square feet.

Located at 20101 and 19927 67th Ave. Northeast, the buildings offer dock-high and grade-level loading, concrete truck courts, 24- to 30-foot clear heights, abundant parking and ESFR sprinklers.

Brett Hartzell and Paige Morgan of CBRE National Partners represented the seller in the deal. Al Hodge of Broderick Group assisted on the transaction.