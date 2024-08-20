EQT Exeter Buys Industrial Property in Middletown, Pennsylvania for $170M

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — EQT Exeter has purchased a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property in Middletown, located on the southeastern outskirts of Harrisburg, for $170 million. The site at 3327 E. Harrisburg Pike offers proximity to two major American shipping carriers and Harrisburg International Airport. EQT Exeter acquired the property, which was constructed last year and fully leased at the time of sale, in conjunction with a 638,000-square-foot industrial facility in Portland, Tennessee, for a combined price of $245 million. The seller was not disclosed, but the property is listed on the website of Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners. That listing states that the property sits on a 196-acre site and features a clear height of 40 feet, 224 dock-high doors and parking for 702 cars and 363 trailers (expandable to 500).