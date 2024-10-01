EQT Exeter Buys Martin Furniture-Occupied Warehouse Building in San Diego for $23.4M

SAN DIEGO — EQT Exeter, the real estate division of EQT, has acquired an industrial property located at 2345 Britannia Blvd. in the Otay Mesa submarket of San Diego. Washington Capital Management sold the warehouse for $23.4 million.

Martin Furniture, a manufacturer of case good furniture for dining, office and entertainment, fully occupies the 115,520-square-foot building as its headquarters. The property offers 32-foot clear heights, grade- and dock-high loading capabilities and well-designed ingress/egress.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Bole, Matthew Leupold and Ryan Demarest of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group-West represented the seller in the deal.