Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2345-Britannia-Blvd-San-Diego-CA.jpg
Martin Furniture utilizes the 115,520-square-foot industrial warehouse at 2345 Britannia Blvd. in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket as its company headquarters.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

EQT Exeter Buys Martin Furniture-Occupied Warehouse Building in San Diego for $23.4M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — EQT Exeter, the real estate division of EQT, has acquired an industrial property located at 2345 Britannia Blvd. in the Otay Mesa submarket of San Diego. Washington Capital Management sold the warehouse for $23.4 million.

Martin Furniture, a manufacturer of case good furniture for dining, office and entertainment, fully occupies the 115,520-square-foot building as its headquarters. The property offers 32-foot clear heights, grade- and dock-high loading capabilities and well-designed ingress/egress.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Bole, Matthew Leupold and Ryan Demarest of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group-West represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

CommCap Advisors Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Las...

Byline Bank Agrees to Acquire First Security for...

Principle Construction Underway on 276,019 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.3M Sale of Industrial...

Hygge Design + Build Opens New Workspace in...

Evergreen Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60-Unit Affordable...

NEPCG Arranges $8.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in...

Liberty Development Partners Buys 1,149 Acres in Dayton,...

Lone Star PACE Provides $40M in C-PACE Financing...