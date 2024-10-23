EQT Exeter Buys Three-Building Pacific Northwest Industrial Portfolio for $49.9M

KENT, WASH. AND PORTLAND, ORE. — EQT Exeter has acquired a three-building, 312,604-square-foot industrial portfolio in Kent and Portland from an institutional investor for $49.9 million.

The portfolio consists of Kent 36 & 39, a 63,500-square-foot distribution building and a 42,022-square-foot small-bay industrial building in Kent, as well as Northwest Corporate Park Building 11, a 207,082-square-foot distribution building in Portland.

Brett Hartzell, Paige Morgan, Andrew Stark, Stuart Skaug and Cara Nolan of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.