Sarvial-Logistics-Center-Litchfield-AZ
Logistics Plus occupies the 1.2 million-square-foot Sarvial Logistics Center at 6390 N. Sarvial Ave. in Litchfield, Ariz.
EQT Real Estate Buys 1.2 MSF Sarival Logistics Center in Litchfield, Arizona for $128.2M

by Amy Works

LITCHFIELD, ARIZ. — EQT Real Estate has purchased Sarival Logistics Center, an industrial development in Litchfield, from an undisclosed real estate investment management firm for $128.2 million.

Located at 6390 N. Sarvial Ave., the single-tenant building features 1.2 million square feet of industrial space. Logistics Plus, a worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, fully occupies the asset. Situated 25 miles west of Phoenix, Sarival Logistics Center is positioned at Loop 303 and West Bethany Home Road and offers access to I-10.

Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West represented the seller in the sale. Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Justin Smith of Cushman & Wakefield provided market leasing advisory in the sale.

