EQT Real Estate Buys 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Manteca, California

MANTECA, CALIF. — EQT Real Estate’s EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI has purchased a 2 million-square-foot portfolio of logistics facilities in Manteca. The four Class A buildings are located near interstates 5 and 99 and offer immediate access to a major Union Pacific intermodal terminal.

The properties are fully leased to four tenants across a diverse set of industries with a weighted average lease term of less than three-and-a-half years. The buildings feature 36-foot clear heights, a mix of cross-dock and single-load configurations, ample trailer and auto parking spaces and truck maneuverability and circulation.

Michael Kendall, Michael Goldstein, Gian Bruno and Nick Mascheroni of Colliers advised EQT Real Estate in the transaction.