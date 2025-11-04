EQT Real Estate Buys 893,625 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — EQT Real Estate has purchased a portfolio of 11 industrial buildings totaling 893,625 square feet in Northern New Jersey. Known as the New Jersey Value-Add Industrial Portfolio, the collection of buildings is located between Exits 2 and 14 off the New Jersey Turnpike. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale and has a weighted average remaining lease term of about four years. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy of JLL represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.