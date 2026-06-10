EQT Real Estate Divests of 275,243 SF Industrial Building in Temecula, California

TEMECULA, CALIF. — EQT Real Estate has divested of 41980 Winchester Road, a 275,243-square-foot industrial building located in Temecula. San Diego-based investment company SENTRE acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Charlie Jacobs, Matthew Leupold and Aubrie Monahan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Max Schafer and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team arranged acquisition financing for the transaction.

The building features 26-foot clear heights, “efficient” loading capabilities and “ample” parking. The fully occupied property also provides immediate connectivity to major distribution corridors serving San Diego, Orange County, Calif., and the broader Inland Empire.