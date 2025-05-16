Friday, May 16, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestSelf-StorageWisconsin

EquiCap Commercial Brokers Sale of 258,450 SF Self-Storage Portfolio in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE, PORT WASHINGTON, SLINGER AND WEST BEND, WIS. — EquiCap Commercial has brokered the sale of the StorSafe of Wisconsin Portfolio, a 258,450-square-foot self-storage portfolio in Wisconsin. The five properties, totaling 1,454 units, are located in Milwaukee, Port Washington, Slinger and West Bend. Jesse Luke and Scott Rihm of EquiCap brokered the transaction. An out-of-state buyer purchased the portfolio within 97 percent of the list price. The deal closed within 75 days of going under contract.

