EquiCap Commercial, NAI Pfefferle Negotiate Sale of 215-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Wisconsin

ARBOR VITAE, ST. GERMAIN AND EAGLE RIVER, WIS. — EquiCap Commercial and NAI Pfefferle have negotiated the sale of Freedom Storage, a self-storage portfolio located in northern Wisconsin. The portfolio consists of three sites totaling 44,300 net rentable square feet across 12 buildings with 215 drive-up units. The sites are located at 11019 Highway 70 in Arbor Vitae, 5881 Highway 70 in St. Germain and 1878 Collins Court in Eagle River. Scott Rihm and Jesse Luke of EquiCap brokered the transaction along with Jonathan Glassco of NAI Pfefferle.